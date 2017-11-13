The Woman’s Club of Vista Recently Installs Executive Board

(L-R) Emily Kjellson, Carolyn Chiriboga, Ruth Schneider, Fran Jensen, Sylvia Buesch, President Judy Pantazo, April Rosemeyer, Karen Rott, Jan Winters, Lori Sanna, Eleanor Hutchins, Linda Story and Nancy B. Jones. Not pictured: Karen Keusseyan.

The club meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Wednesday of each month for luncheon and a speaker at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive. The club also has a Night Owls group that meets at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of each month in a local restaurant. The club donated $31,500 to 27 nonprofits in May. Visit womansclubofvista.org.

African violet group shares tips Tuesday

The San Diego North County African Violet Society meets from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Vista Public Library, 700 Eucalyptus Ave. The program will focus on receiving mother leaves with plantlets waiting to be separated and potted up. These plants will be named. All materials will be provided for this hands-on meeting. There will be an auction and door prizes. Refreshments will be served. Email paulinemueller520@yahoo.com, or call (760) 433-4641 or (858) 759-6746.