The Woman’s Club of Vista – Panera Fundraiser Tonight

​The Woman’s Club of Vista will be having a Panera Fundraiser TONIGHT  to support our scholarships program at seven local high schools.
Join us Thursday March 23rd from  4pm – 8pm at the Vista Village location of Panera.
You must have a printed copy of this flyer or show it on your phone!
Print out with black/grayscale which works just fine.
Please share with your family and friends and we look forward to seeing you all there!

