The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet Wednesday October 11th at 10:30 am at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. The luncheon presentation will be given by a representative from the San Diego Senior Games. She will be speaking about the background of the game, what it’s about, and how anyone can be involved. The luncheon is $18 for non-members and everyone is welcome. For reservations,kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786.

Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson 760-414-1423