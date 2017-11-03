The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet November 8 10:30 AM for a luncheon and speaker on “Stop Violence Against Women” at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Luncheon is $18. All are welcome. kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786. www.womansclubofvista.org
The Woman’s Club of Vista To Meet
