Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The Woman’s Club of Vista To Meet

The Woman’s Club of Vista To Meet

By   /  November 3, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet November 8  10:30 AM for a luncheon and speaker on “Stop Violence Against Women” at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. Luncheon is $18. All are welcome. kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786. www.womansclubofvista.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on November 3, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: October 30, 2017 @ 12:12 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

“Vista Views” A Photo Exhibit by Vista School Students

Read More →