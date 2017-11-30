The Woman’s Club of Vista “Only Losers Litter”

Started as a personal affront to those who littered in the town on Vista by herself and her son, one woman walking her son to school every day took a hand picker and a plastic bucket to pick up trash on the way. As other mothers and their kids joined in the march she realized she was on to something. Thus began the “Only Losers Litter” campaign in Vista CA. However it was not until the Woman’s Club of Vista got involved and became a supporter did this campaign go city wide. With the help of the Club, its support monetarily, publicity wise and with people did the City take notice of the extent of the desire of the people of Vista to clean up the City.

The first public call out to the citizens of Vista to join the first Trash Walk at the local mural that stated simply “Be the Change You Want to see” brought out over 100 people to help pick up trash! The Group has met monthly ever since and the crowds have been consistent if not grown. They include families, school classes, friends, and neighbors who come and work in teams to compete for prizes to see who can pick up the most trash and the weirdest trash.

The Woman’s Club of Vista has taken to Facebook to support Only Losers Litter as well as provide trash bags, water, pickers and gloves. Several members attend the monthly Trash Walks and also go to City Council meetings to support additional needs around town. One of these needs was additional dog stations at a local park; another was additional city trash pickups at the bus depot in the downtown area. Both were immediately acted upon by the City staff because it was brought to their attention by the Only Losers Litter and Woman’s Club members. They have made a difference around town!

Litter starts with one piece of trash on the ground, pick it up or make someone else pick it up! Tolerance is contagious and it goes both ways, you either accept it or you don’t. Please don’t. As the woman who started Only Losers Litter, Sarah Spinks, states, “Let’s do a better job of loving where we live and passing the message along to those who need to hear it most, because Only Losers Litter.”

Howdy Community Crusaiders! We’re taking December off, but we’ll be back strong in 2018, keep an eye out for our upcoming events, we’ll be posting sooooonnn!! #onlyloserslitter#communityserviceeveryday#communityservicesunday#trashgoals#trashhole

