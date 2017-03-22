Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

By   /  March 22, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

 

Fran Jensen…The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC was entertained at a recent meeting by Sisterhood Theatre from San Marcos.  The spirited group of eight women and one man performed songs, dances, and scenes from Women from Broadway Musicals, including Adelaide from Guys & Dolls, Eliza from My Fair Lady, and Sally Bowles from Cabaret.  Silver Steppers from Jean’s Dance Studio in Spring Valley added their talents to the show. All are welcome to attend The Woman’s Club of Vista luncheon meetings which are held at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 10:30AM.   Call (760) 822-6824 for lunch reservations.  womansclubofvista@gmail.com or  womansclubofvista.org

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Unknown Suspect Wanted in Vista Theft and Robbery

Read More →