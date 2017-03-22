Fran Jensen…The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC was entertained at a recent meeting by Sisterhood Theatre from San Marcos. The spirited group of eight women and one man performed songs, dances, and scenes from Women from Broadway Musicals, including Adelaide from Guys & Dolls, Eliza from My Fair Lady, and Sally Bowles from Cabaret. Silver Steppers from Jean’s Dance Studio in Spring Valley added their talents to the show. All are welcome to attend The Woman’s Club of Vista luncheon meetings which are held at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive in Vista on the second Wednesday of each month, beginning at 10:30AM. Call (760) 822-6824 for lunch reservations. womansclubofvista@gmail.com or womansclubofvista.org