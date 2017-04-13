Loading...
The Woman's Club of Vista GFWC Recruiting Members

April 13, 2017

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC is actively recruiting members for our 101-year old Club.  Women and men are welcome to join!  Please feel free to share this information with spouses, family, neighbors, and your facebook and social network communities.

Our May 10 meeting of The Woman’s Club of Vista will be very exciting – we will celebrate our Donation Day and hear from 27 local non-profit organizations that will be receiving donations from our Club.
Then on June 14 we will celebrate our Scholarships Day and hear from our senior recipients graduating from six local high schools.
We will be donating over $40,000 to non-profits and graduating seniors at these two events.
We support our community with philanthropy, and we are also volunteers, giving almost 11,000 hours of service in 2016.

If you would like to attend an upcoming meeting, you will need to call to reserve a lunch. We meet at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista.

Be sure to reserve if you would like to attend!  We look forward to seeing you!

Nancy B Jones President, The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC  

PROUD TO BE WCV! (760) 822-6824

 

