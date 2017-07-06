Loading...
The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC  Initiated New Members

By   /  July 6, 2017  /  No Comments

Fran Jensen… Crystal Gates and Mary Blackburn, at their luncheon meeting at the Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista. The club meets the second Wednesday of the month at this location, with the exception of July and August. The annual dues are $40, the luncheon is $18 ($15 for members) and all are welcome. The Woman’s Club supports non-profits, awards scholarships to local schools, and has adopted HMLA-369 from Camp Pendleton. Crystal was the club’s  liaison with them for many years and Mary already has become a welcome volunteer for the Alta Vista Botanical Gardens many events. For the September 13thluncheon, please call 919-847-2786 for reservations. www.womansclubofvista.com

Karen Keusseyan 2nd VP Membership 2017-18, Crystal Gates, Mary Blackburn, Sylvia Buesch Membership Chairman 2016-17

 

