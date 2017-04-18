The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Honors Members

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC recently honored its Board and long-time members for their tenures. Tom Stinson from Assemblymember Marie Waldron’s office conveyed certificates to the group. Tenure pins from the General Federation of Women’s Clubs were awarded to Marvel York (30 years in the club), Carol Yunt (27 years), Lynn Sapin (21 years), Kay Silverman (10 years), Lori Sanna (11 years) and Judy Patanzo, Jane Belser, and Fran Jensen ( 5 years each).

Pictured from Left to Right: Back Row: Tom Stinson, Corresponding Secretary Linda Story, 1st Vice-President Dean Judy Pantazo, Director Alice Reule, President Nancy B Jones, Recording Secretary Janet Winters. Front Row: Shirley Lahr (38 years in the club), Director Sylvia Buesch (29 years), Treasurer Ruth Schneider (25 years), and Past President Lynn Sapin (21 years). The club meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Road Drive, Vista at 10:30AM. The May 10th luncheon theme is Donation Day at which 27 non-profits will be recognized and receive checks from the Club. All are welcome! www.womansclubofvista.org or 760-822-6824.

Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson 760-414-1423