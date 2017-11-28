The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Hold New Member Club Orientation

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson…New members of The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC enjoyed learning about the Club at a recent Orientation. President Judy Pantazo shared highlights of the Club’s 101-year history and General Federation history. Most of the new members already have stepped up as Board members, volunteers, and chairmen of projects. The Club currently has 44 members, including a “Night Owls” section for working women. For information about membership: womansclubofvista.org or kdkyan@gmail.com All are welcome!