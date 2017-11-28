Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Hold New Member Club Orientation

The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Hold New Member Club Orientation

By   /  November 28, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson…New members of The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC enjoyed learning about the Club at a recent  Orientation. President Judy Pantazo shared highlights of the Club’s 101-year history and General Federation history.  Most of the new members already have stepped up as Board members, volunteers, and chairmen of projects. The Club currently has 44 members, including a “Night Owls” section for working women. For information about membership:  womansclubofvista.org  or kdkyan@gmail.com   All are welcome!

 From Left: Karen Keusseyan (Membership), Judy Pantazo (President), new members Suzy Long, Mary Kennedy

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 5 hours ago on November 28, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 28, 2017 @ 1:14 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Steel Drum Winter Concert

Read More →