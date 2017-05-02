The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC Donation Day

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson …On May 10, The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC will donate $31,500 to representatives from 27 local non-profits at a luncheon where they will be recognized for their work in the community. It will be held at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista and the public is invited to hear about what these various organizations accomplish. They are known for working with women, youth, seniors, and homeless families, providing food, shelter, and clothing, and keeping our community safe. The donations also sponsor a squadron at Camp Pendleton and support art, scholarships, historical field trips, and development of a nature trail. The Donation Day organizations are nominated by The Woman’s Club of Vista members in January of each year. All are welcome and invited to participate in this recognition of these outstanding non-profits. The program begins at 11:30AM; reservations for lunch are required by May 3. Call Nancy B Jones at 760-822-6824. www.womansclubofvista.org

The Donation Day recipient organizations for 2017 are: Alta Vista Botanical Gardens and Children’s Garden, Angel Faces, Assistance League North Coast, Bread of Life Rescue Mission, Boys & Girls Club of San Marcos, Boys & Girls Club of Vista, Brother Benno’s, Canine Companions for Independence, City of Vista Fire Department, Garden of Innocence, Gently Hugged, HMLA-369 Family Readiness, Meals With Love, Miss Pride of Vista Pageants, New Haven Youth & Family Services, North County Lifeline, Operation HOPE – Vista, Pride of Vista Lions Club, Rancho Bernardo Historical Society, Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, Route 78 Civitan Club, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, Vista Art Foundation, Vista Historical Society & Museum, Vista Teen Outreach, and Women’s Resource Center.