The Woman’s Club of Vista GFWC

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson — I recently was asked “What does The Woman’s Club of Vista do?” Our members volunteer their time to work for the non-profit organizations to which our Club donates. These donations were given to 27 non-profit organizations at Donation Day in May 2017. These organizations help children, youth, women, men, families, veterans, and seniors with education, shelter, clothing, food and job training. They provide field trips, help develop gardens, support assistance dogs, promote art, and assist the Garden of Innocence in burying abandoned babies. Our Club donated $31, 500 to these organizations in May 2017. Our Club

Projects include: The Women’s Resource Center and Operation HOPE (collecting toiletries for welcome bags, clothes, Christmas gifts); Helicopter Squadron HMLA-369 (supporting Marines and their families ); Books for Bobier (donating new and used books to elementary school libraries); Gently Hugged (collecting first-year baby clothes for needy families); Only Losers Litter (monthly trashwalks to clean up around Vista); Heifer International (providing animals to farmers nationally and internationally to help lift them out of poverty and hunger; Pennies for Pines (supporting reforestation in our national forests). Club members volunteered 12,000 hours in 2017.

We meet the second Wednesday of the month at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. The 10:30 AM meeting is followed by a luncheon ($18) and presentation by a guest speaker. For reservations, kdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786

Next month, I will expand upon the other outstanding contributions this club makes to our great city, Vista.

https://www.womansclubofvista.org/