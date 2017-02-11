The Woman’s Club of Vista Garners “Club Creativity Award”

Fran Jensen…At a recent meeting of The Woman’s Club of Vista, president Nancy B Jones (aka Farmer Jones) gave a presentation on the Children’s Programs at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens, located inside Brengle Terrace Park in Vista. With its many donations over the years, the club has supported the development of the Gardens, especially the pond and stream project, the gazebo, and the Ricardo Breceda Serpent metal sculpture. The nature, environment, and gardening programs led by Farmer Jones received the “Club Creativity Award” in 2016 for the best Conservation Program by the International Federation of Women’s Clubs. Members of the club volunteer at Festivals such as Earth Day Festival; this year it will be held on Saturday, April 15 at the Gardens.

Field trips are available by contacting Farmer Jones at 760-822-6824. Kids in the Garden classes are held monthly and are listed on the Gardens website: altavistabotanicalgardens.org.

Meetings at Shadowridge Country Club 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista 92081 Meetings the 2nd Wednesday of the month from 10:30 am-1:30 pm for a luncheon presentation. For info and reservations call 760-822-6824.

http://www.womansclubofvista.org/