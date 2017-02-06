Woman’s Club of Vista February Meeting

The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet 10:30AM on Wednesday, February 8th at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista . The luncheon is $18 ($15 for members); annual dues are $40 which includes one free lunch and a name-tag pin. What a bargain! The program being presented is by the Sisterhood Theatre from San Marcos, with song and dance. The charge is $5 if only attending the show at 12:40PM. Don’t miss this show! All are welcome. For information and lunch reservation: 760-822-6824 www.womansclubofvista.org

Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson 760-414-1423