Woman’s Club of Vista February Meeting

The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet Wednesday, February 14th at 10:30AM at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista for a luncheon and presentation on Heart Health. The “Love Your Heart” event is celebrated all throughout the US and Mexico whereby residents can get free blood pressure screenings. Information on the sites across San Diego County, celebrating seven years of “Love Your Heart”, can be found at LOVEYOURHEARTSD.ORG. For luncheon reservations or for information on The Night Owls, the evening section of the Club which meets at 6PM, contactkdkyan@gmail.com or 919-847-2786. All are welcome. womansclubofvista.org