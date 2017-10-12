The Woman’s Club of Vista Establishes Evening Section

The Woman’s Club of Vista has established an Evening Section which has been named The Night Owls. This group provides an opportunity for working members to continue to participate in the club which meets the second Wednesday of the month at a Shadowridge Golf Club luncheon in Vista. The Evening Section coordinates with the daytime Woman’s Club on projects, donations, and fundraising. The Night Owls meet the first Wednesday of the month at 6PM at a local restaurant. Recently, new member Vanessa Clark was initiated into the club. kdkyan@gmail.com 919-847-2786 www.womansclubofvista.org