The Woman’s Club of Vista Donated Socks of Love to Operation HOPE Vista

The Woman’s Club of Vista recently donated Socks of Love to Operation HOPE Vista, a year-round shelter for homeless families. The socks were filled with toiletries and candy donated by Club members and businesses and professionals from the community. The bulging gifts were delivered to the shelter families on Valentine’s Day. An equal number of extra fillers were donated to The Woman’s Resource Center which the Club also continues to support at monthly meetings. The Club meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista and all are welcome. www.womansclubofvista.org or 760-822-6824