Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson…I recently was asked, “When did The Woman’s Club of Vista begin?”. The answer is that it was founded in 1916 by a group of women as a current events club. The motto was “Along the friendly way we journey together to achieve the best things for country life”. Remember this was Vista in its infancy and this club began the city’s first library, beginning with 50 volumes. Not only did the WCV celebrate its Centennial in 2016 but the Vista Library did also. During World War II, the WCV clubhouse was open as a canteen and service club to the Camp Pendleton Marines. The clubhouse was sold in 2005 and the Vista Fire Dept. used it in a training burn-down exercise. The resulting sale monies have enabled the club to donate school scholarships and awards to non-profits on an annual basis. In the 1960’s, the club paid for the first polio shot vaccines at a local clinic and in the 1980’s the club started the first glass recycling service for Vista. In 1990, they were recognized by the United Nations Environmental Program for planting over 700 oak tree seedlings in local parks.