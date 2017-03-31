The Woman’s Club of Vista – April Meeting

Fran Jensen…The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet 10:30AM on Wednesday, April 12 at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista . The luncheon is $18 ($15 for members); annual dues are $40 which includes one free lunch and a name-tag pin. What a bargain! The program being presented is by Anna Selda of the Alzheimer’s Association. All are welcome. For information and lunch reservation, call 760-822-6824. www.womansclubofvista.org