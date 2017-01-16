What Does The Woman’s Club Of Vista Do?

Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson … I recently was asked “What does The Woman’s Club do?” and my answer was “Many wonderful things.” Its mission statement is “Enriching lives through philanthropy and volunteer service”. Since selling its clubhouse in 2005, the club has donated more than $575,000 to 59 non-profit organizations. It also gives annual scholarships to Vista high school graduates; $16,000 was the total for 2016. The club members periodically make book donation deliveries to the local elementary school libraries and assist in educational field trips. Their additional volunteer projects include Alta Vista Botanical Gardens (Nancy B Jones, club president, is a director), the Women’s Resource Center, Heifer International, Operation Hope-Vista, Pennies for Pines, Camp Pendleton’s HMLA- 369, Vista Fire Dept. Senior Volunteers, Rancho Buena Vista Adobe, Vista Historical Society, Garden of Innocence, Gently Hugged, and others in a list of 27 organizations. The club members logged almost 11,000 hours in volunteer activities in 2016. On a more personal basis, the club has a Heart Healthy program which annually logs over 2,000 hours of walking, yoga, and other exercise. Whatever is your interest, this club has it!

The question possibly now is, “ How can I find out if this is the club for me?” We have women from all walks of life, from retired to employees in banks, government agencies, companies, and self-employed businesses. The club meets the second Wednesday of the month at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista at 10:30AM. There is a business meeting, a lunch, and a program. The lunch is $18 ($15 for members); annual dues are $40 which includes a free lunch and a name-tag pin. What a bargain! The next meeting is February 8th and the program being presented is by the Sisterhood Theatre from San Marcos, with song and dance. The charge is $5 if only attending the show at 12:40PM. Don’t miss this show! All are welcome.

For information and lunch reservation, 760-822-6824 www.womansclubofvista.org