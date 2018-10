The Woman’s Club of Vista will meet at 10:30 AM at the Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista on Wednesday, October 10. The luncheon speaker will be Caroline Vaught, member of Love Your Feral Feline rescue organization. Luncheon is $18; reservations 919-847-2786 orkdkyan@gmail.com. All are welcome! womansclubofvista.org

Submitted by Fran Jensen, Publicity Chairperson