Woman’s Club of Vista Installs New Board

Vista, CA …Recently, The Woman’s Club of Vista installed its new executive board at a luncheon meeting at the Shadowridge Golf Club, where the club meets the second Wednesday of the month at 10:30AM for a business meeting followed by a luncheon and speaker. The Club gave $12,000 in scholarships to various Vista schools and the scholarship recipients with their family members attended the June luncheon. Each recipient gave a synopsis of their student activities and chosen colleges; all the students were most impressive. www.womansclubofvista.org 919-847-2786

President: Judy Pantazo; 1st Vice President Dean: Karen Keusseyan; 2nd Vice Pres–Membership: Kay Silverman; 3rd Vice Pres–Programs: Emily Kjellson; 4th Vice Pres–Ways and Means: Anita Hutchins/Tonya Brynie; Recording Secretary: Nancy Ellis; Corresponding Secretary: Carolyn Chiriboga; Treasurer: Nancy B Jones; Parliamentarian: Lori Sanna; Public Relations: Fran Jensen; Finance Chairman: Jan Winters; Director 1 year: Amy Fogo-Leaf; Director 2 year: Karen Rott; Director 3 year: Ruth Schneider