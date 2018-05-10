Woman’s Club of Vista Awards $31,500 to Local Non-profits

The Woman’s Club of Vista held its annual Donation Day at Shadowridge Golf Club on Wednesday May 9th.

With over sixty guests in attendance the club distributed $31,500 in donations to 25 non- profits organizations from all of North County.

Guests enjoyed lunch while listening to each organization speak on what they do and how the donation given will be used. In attendance were club members and special guests Mayor Judy Ritter, Mayor Pro-tem John Aguilera and Councilperson Joe Green.

Photos by Sonya Hults Photography

The non-profits were:

Alabaster Jar Project • Alta Vista Botanical Gardens • Angel Faces • ALNC • Blue Star Families

City of Vista Fire Department • Friends of the Vista Library, Children’s Section • Garden of Innocence

Gently Hugged • HMLA 369 Family Readiness • The Kids College • LYFF Love Your Feral Feline

Meals with Love • Miss Pride of Vista Pageants • Operation Hope – Vista • Pride of Vista Lions Club

Rancho Buena Vista Adobe • Route 78 Civitan Club • San Diego County Sheriff’s Vista Station

UURISE Refugee and Immigrant Services • Vista Art Foundation • Vista Historical Society and Museum

Women’s Resource Center

Bread of Life Rescue Mission • Brother Bennos • Canine Companions for Independence

Club meetings are held the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 10:30 am, September through June at Shadowridge Golf Club, 1980 Gateway Drive, Vista. The Night Owls, the evening section meets the 1st Wednesday at 6 pm at Thai One On â€¢ 485 S Melrose Drive, Vista. For more information email womansclubofvista@gmail.com or visit our website at

www.womansclubofvista.org.

Also at a recent Woman’s Club District meeting club member, Anita Hutchins was presented as “Volunteer of the Year”