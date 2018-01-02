The Woman’s Club of Oceanside To Celebrate 100 Year Anniversary

The Woman’s Club of Oceanside, Inc. is celebrating their 100th year anniversary on Saturday January 13, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm at 1606 Missouri Ave., Oceanside, CA . You’re all invited. Admission is free.

History Overview… Oceanside Woman’s Club was formed January 4th, 1918, and joined GFWC (General Federation of Woman’s Clubs Inc. in 1920.) The club has been dedicated to enhancing the local community through the Arts, Conservation, Education, Homelife, Public Affairs and International Affairs. Oceanside Woman’s Club Over the past 100 years has provided Scholarships to local High School Seniors, Indian Scholarships, Nursing Scholarships, Funding to High School Music Programs and Art Programs. Boys and Girls Club of Oceanside, Special Olympics, The Club has provided resources: volunteers and funds to the Public Library and school libraries, We’ve donated to Art Contests for local Artists, School Artists and Artists In Residence. Donated a Body Camera to Local Fire Department, Oceanside, Firemans Auxillary Fund. Oceanside Police Volunteers, County Sheriff Department Volunteers, Many Health Organizations, Ronald McDonald House, St Judes, Shriners Hospital, Canine Companions, Funded Rose Competitions, Aided Exceptional Children’s Programs, March of Dimes, , Woman’s Resource Center for Abused Women, Foster Children Projects, Back to School Book bags for Foster Care and Abused Children, Salvation Army, Red Cross, Make a Wish Foundation, Domestic Violence Shelters. Provided Grey Ladies and Candy Stripers to Camp Pendleton Hospital, and Oceanside Hospital and now Tri City Hospital . Club supported the Mission Bell Purchase of Mission Trail Bells throughout California. Donating a Mission Bell to San Luis Rey Mission. Aided funding Community Gardens, Community Parks, Main Street Project, Homeless Programs, Father Beanos, Community Pantries, Conservation Programs, Reforestation project funds for CA. burned forests.. Aiding Heiffer International, Samaritans Purse, Veterans Programs, Veterans Hospital Projects, Wounded Warrior,. Club has been active supporting legislative Issues. Members have donated millions of hours volunteering and in kind donations, not to mention club projects raising over $8,000,000. in club donations to above listed non-profits.

Awards… The Woman’s Club has previously received Distinguished Recognition Awards from Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, State of California and on 75th Birthday a Presidential Citation for Community Service Award. The Woman’s Club of Oceanside, Inc. has had distinguished service awards for many of the Members longevity of service to the Community of Oceanside and surrounding Areas. Many members have been involved for 30 to 50 years. This Woman’s Club earns State Awards each year in many categories of service.

Our Motto: …The Objective of the Woman’s Club of Oceanside, Inc shall be dedicated to social welfare purposed to our community and our country. Improving the lives of our citizens.