WinterFest in Downtown Vista

Rhea Mursalin….Snow falling from above, right in Vista, is what was witnessed last Sunday in front of the Cinepolis Theatre as Vista’s Downtown Winter Fest began. The event took place at 12:00pm on 25 Main Street, Vista, and concluded later that same night. Winter Fest welcomed many booths of a variety of activities and businesses to participate in the success of the event including, an Author Signing of “A Very Special Christmas Tree,” by Debra Buchanan, and the opportunity to make one’s own cupcake with the help of one of the event’s sponsors, “Children’s Paradise.” In addition, sand art was present, along with a yoga stand, clothing booths, an artificial turf booth, bouncy castles, a “Toys for Tots” raffle fundraiser, a virtual reality gaming area, face painting, a photo booth, and many, many more attractions. One booth solely catered for the sale of wooden roses which one individual said to be, “the best idea he’s ever seen.”

However, it’s not Christmas time unless Santa Claus makes an appearance, which he did, taking pictures with anyone who wanted. Although, Santa wasn’t the only celebrity present last Sunday; Darth Vader and the Jedi were also available for photos with attendees thanks to the “501st Legion.” Along with these activities, the Winter Fest hosted applaudable entertainment including performances by Ballet Folkorico which had the audience standing still at the perfectly rehearsed choreography, and performances by Rhythm Child which had children and adults of all ages beating little drums and dancing around the event. A wide range of foods were also provided for the event with everything from Gourmet Quesadillas, to Corn in a Cup. As it started to get darker, everyone gathered around the front of Cinepolis Theatre where snow was shot out from a snow machine as individuals counted down the lighting of the huge Christmas Tree. It was at this time that Celeste Barbier entertained the spectators with her wonderful and melodious vocals. The beautiful joy towards the upcoming holidays was evident on practically everyone’s faces. Following the tree lighting, a special showing of “Elf,” was available in the Cinepolis Theatre, with which the event ended leaving people in the highest and most positive spirits.