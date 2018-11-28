Winterfest 2018 Sunday, December 2nd

The City of Vista and the Vista Village Business Association sponsored event WinterFest on Main Street Sunday, December 2nd from 2-7. There will be vendors, free fun family activities, entertainment, pictures with Santa and contests.
Non profits have sponsored and decorated trees for auction. Decorated trees will be on display at Cinepolis beginning at noon on Friday.
Photos show two trees which have been professionally decorated by Paul Kauffman, previous owner of Silverbells Florist, now Kauffman Fine Arts, will be raffled off. Price is $5 per ticket and will benefit Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageants.
Tickets can be purchased on Saturday during the parade and all day Sunday . Winner must be present to win. Winner will be announced at 5:30 with winners of the days contests.
Schedule of days events is below….
Downtown Vista –25 Main Street, Vista CA (Cinepolis)
2 PM
- Event Opens:
- Young Marines Color Guard and National Anthem at stage
- Announcements at stage
- Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt starts
- Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle
- Activity Stations open
- Cornhole Challenge begins
2:30 PM – Ugly Sweater Contest Begins – Sign up prior to contest
3 PM – Tanya’s Dance Troupe
3:30 PM- Santa Look – A -Like Contest – Sign up prior to contest (Judged by the man himself!)
4 PM – Tradicion Mexicana USA Folkloric Dancers
4:30 PM – Snow Ball Eating Contest – Sign up prior to contest
Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle closes
5 PM – Awards Ceremony for:
- Coloring Contest
- Photo Contest
- Candy Cane Guessing Contest
- Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt Contest
- Christmas Tree Auction and Raffle
5:30 PM – Celeste Sings the Holidays
6 PM – City Vista Tree Lighting Show
6:30 PM – Cinepolis featuring “Polar Express” a special $3 ticket price as a fundraiser for Visions for Children
7 PM – Event Closes:
- Holiday Bazaar closes,
- Activity Stations close
- Horse Carriage ends
- Santa leaves for the North Pole