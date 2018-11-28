Winterfest 2018 Sunday, December 2nd

The City of Vista and the Vista Village Business Association sponsored event WinterFest on Main Street Sunday, December 2nd from 2-7. There will be vendors, free fun family activities, entertainment, pictures with Santa and contests.

Non profits have sponsored and decorated trees for auction. Decorated trees will be on display at Cinepolis beginning at noon on Friday.

Photos show two trees which have been professionally decorated by Paul Kauffman, previous owner of Silverbells Florist, now Kauffman Fine Arts, will be raffled off. Price is $5 per ticket and will benefit Pride of Vista Scholarship Pageants.

Tickets can be purchased on Saturday during the parade and all day Sunday . Winner must be present to win. Winner will be announced at 5:30 with winners of the days contests.

Schedule of days events is below….

Downtown Vista –25 Main Street, Vista CA (Cinepolis)

2 PM