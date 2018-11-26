WinterFest 2018 Features and Activities Schedule

2 PM
- Event Opens:
- Young Marines Color Guard and National Anthem at stage
- Announcements at stage
- Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt starts
- Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle
- Activity Stations open
- Cornhole Challenge begins
2:30 PM
Ugly Sweater Contest Begins – Sign up prior to contest
3 PM
Tanya’s Dance Troupe
3:30 PM
Santa Look – A -Like Contest – Sign up prior to contest
(Judged by the man himself!)
4 PM
Tradicion Mexicana USA Folkloric Dancers
4:30 PM
Snow Ball Eating Contest – Sign up prior to contest
Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle closes
5 PM
Awards Ceremony for:
- Coloring Contest
- Photo Contest
- Candy Cane Guessing Contest
- Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt Contest
- Christmas Tree Auction and Raffle
5:30 PM
Celeste Sings the Holidays
6 PM
Vista Tree Lighting Show
6:30 PM
Cinepolis featuring “Polar Express” a special $3 ticket price as a fundraiser for Visions for Children
7 PM – Event Closes:
- Holiday Bazaar closes,
- Activity Stations close
- Horse Carriage ends
- Santa leaves for the North Pole
See you next year on Sunday, Dec 1st