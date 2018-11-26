WinterFest 2018 Features and Activities Schedule

Event Opens:

Young Marines Color Guard and National Anthem at stage

Announcements at stage

Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt starts

Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle

Activity Stations open

Cornhole Challenge begins

2:30 PM

Ugly Sweater Contest Begins – Sign up prior to contest

​ 3 PM

Tanya’s Dance Troupe

​ 3:30 PM

Santa Look – A -Like Contest – Sign up prior to contest

(Judged by the man himself!)​

4 PM

Tradicion Mexicana USA Folkloric Dancers

​ 4:30 PM

Snow Ball Eating Contest – Sign up prior to contest

Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle closes

​ 5 PM

Awards Ceremony for:

Coloring Contest

Photo Contest

Candy Cane Guessing Contest

Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt Contest

Christmas Tree Auction and Raffle

5:30 PM

Celeste Sings the Holidays​

6 PM

Vista Tree Lighting Show​

6:30 PM

Cinepolis featuring “Polar Express” a special $3 ticket price as a fundraiser for Visions for Children

​ 7 PM – Event Closes:

Holiday Bazaar closes,

Activity Stations close

Horse Carriage ends

Santa leaves for the North Pole

​See you next year on Sunday, Dec 1st