Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  WinterFest 2018 Features and Activities Schedule

WinterFest 2018 Features and Activities Schedule

By   /  November 26, 2018  /  No Comments

    Print    

2 PM

  • Event Opens:
  • Young Marines Color Guard and National Anthem at stage
  • Announcements at stage
  • Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt starts
  • Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle
  • Activity Stations open
  •  Cornhole Challenge begins

2:30 PM

Ugly Sweater Contest Begins –  Sign up prior to contest

3 PM

Tanya’s Dance Troupe

3:30 PM

Santa Look – A  -Like Contest – Sign up prior to contest

(Judged by the man himself!)

4 PM

Tradicion Mexicana USA  Folkloric Dancers

4:30 PM

Snow Ball Eating Contest –  Sign up prior to contest

Parade of Christmas Trees Silent Auction/ Raffle closes

5 PM

Awards Ceremony for:

  • Coloring Contest
  • Photo Contest
  • Candy Cane Guessing Contest
  • Lil’ Cakes Scavenger Hunt Contest
  • Christmas Tree Auction and Raffle

5:30 PM

Celeste Sings the Holidays

6 PM

Vista Tree Lighting Show

6:30 PM

Cinepolis featuring “Polar Express” a special $3 ticket price as a fundraiser for Visions for Children

7 PM – Event Closes:

  • Holiday Bazaar closes,
  • Activity Stations close
  • Horse Carriage ends
  • Santa leaves for the North Pole

See you next year on Sunday, Dec 1st

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on November 26, 2018
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 26, 2018 @ 10:19 pm
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

2018 Holiday Homes Tour

Read More →