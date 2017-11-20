Winter Wonderland Festival December 2nd

Presented by the California Center for the Arts, 340 N Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Generously Sponsored by the Linden Root Dickinson Foundation and George and Cynthia Weir, The Weir Asphalt Construction Group.

Every year, the Center brings the North Pole to the heart of Escondido. Children will have the chance to frolic in real snow, decorate their very own Christmas cookies, and even rendezvous with live reindeer!

The highlight for kids is, of course, Santa Claus himself, but there will also be a number of holiday-themed entertainers—from carolers, to stilt walkers, to hula dancers—for all ages to enjoy. Food and drink will be available to warm your hands and hearts, and a number of local businesses will be displaying their wares for your holiday shopping needs.

At dusk, our Lyric Court will come alive with twinkling lights, and no one will be able to resist the holiday spirit! There are always a few extra surprises in store, so don’t miss your chance to celebrate the holidays at the Center!

New this year, don’t miss Yuletide Cinema: Elf after the Festival! (ticketed event)