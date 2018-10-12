Winter is Coming To Vista

Contests

COLORING CONTEST… Be a part of the event! Print out our 2018 Coloring page (below) or pick one up at a participating location in downtown Vista. (Cinepolis, Coldstone, Lil Cakes, Clay n Latte, Twice Resale) ​ Then, return the “colored” page, by November 11th, to the Cinepolis or the location you picked it up from. The colorings will go on display starting November 17th for voting the final two weeks leading to the event. Winners will be awarded at the WinterFest event on December 2nd. ​ Awards: 1st place and Runner up ​ Divisions: Pre K, K and 1st, 2nd & 3rd, 4th & 5th, Middle School, High School Print:

UGLY SWEATER CONTEST … We all have one. Thanks to our grandmothers or bad decisions, we have been stuck with these little fashion gems. Now you can show off this amazing piece of embarrassing knitting. ​ Be sure to bring your sweater to the event to show it off on stage for judging by our expert judges. The public will help to determine the winners of this fun and somewhat hilarious contest.

SNO BALL EATING CONTEST … Ever eaten sno? Hopefully you’ve managed to avoid the yellow snow?! In any case, we have not just snow balls but flavored snow balls. And, you have to eat them as fast as you can to win. Just watch out for the notorious “Brain Freeze!” ​ Be sure to register at the event to compete for the coveted WinterFest Snowman Award!

SANTA LOOK-A-LIKE CONTEST ….Do you have what it takes to fill the "big man's" boots? Now, we're not talking the fall off the roof, put the Santa suit on situation. We mean, do you have the belly, the jolly "ho-ho," the beard and a suit of your own??​

If you do, please get down to WinterFest on Sunday, December 2nd to compete in our first annual Santa Look-a-like contest judges by none other than the big man himself. It’s going to be a wiggle when you laugh like a bowl full of jelly good time!