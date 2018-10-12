Winter is Coming To Vista

Contests
COLORING CONTEST… Be a part of the event! Print out our 2018 Coloring page (below) or pick one up at a participating location in downtown Vista. (Cinepolis, Coldstone, Lil Cakes, Clay n Latte, Twice Resale)
Then, return the “colored” page, by November 11th, to the Cinepolis or the location you picked it up from. The colorings will go on display starting November 17th for voting the final two weeks leading to the event. Winners will be awarded at the WinterFest event on December 2nd.
Awards: 1st place and Runner up
Divisions: Pre K, K and 1st, 2nd & 3rd, 4th & 5th, Middle School, High School
Print:
UGLY SWEATER CONTEST … We all have one. Thanks to our grandmothers or bad decisions, we have been stuck with these little fashion gems. Now you can show off this amazing piece of embarrassing knitting.
Be sure to bring your sweater to the event to show it off on stage for judging by our expert judges. The public will help to determine the winners of this fun and somewhat hilarious contest.
SNO BALL EATING CONTEST … Ever eaten sno? Hopefully you’ve managed to avoid the yellow snow?! In any case, we have not just snow balls but flavored snow balls. And, you have to eat them as fast as you can to win. Just watch out for the notorious “Brain Freeze!”
Be sure to register at the event to compete for the coveted WinterFest Snowman Award!
If you do, please get down to WinterFest on Sunday, December 2nd to compete in our first annual Santa Look-a-like contest judges by none other than the big man himself. It’s going to be a wiggle when you laugh like a bowl full of jelly good time!
Volunteer
ALWAYS WANTED TO BE A SANTA’S HELPER?!
This is an important job! To help the big man himself on his mission to bring joy to families during the holidays is a TALL order.
SO, if you have what it takes to help the jolly old elf himself, then, WE WANT YOU to help us with mission critical tasks like helping our guests:
- take their photos with Santa,
- decorate the Christmas tree cupcakes
- participate in the snowball toss challenge
- Build a snowman (with marshmallows)
- Pet the animals in Santas Petting Zoo
- and much more!
Click here to register as a volunteer:
Vendors…Come experience what’s best about the holidays – Shopping! the WinterFest Holiday Bazaar serves North County shoppers ages 6 to 60 and above and is the perfect place to launch your holiday sales!
This curated holiday bazaar is dedicated to those vendors that offer a unique shopping opportunity to get those unique holiday gifts this season.
Send us an email vistawinterfest@gmail.com
- Retail
- Arts & Crafts
- Food
- Family friendly event
- Load in & out information will be sent 3-5 days before event
- Refunds must be requested no later than 7 days prior to event
- All applicants are subject to review.
- No canopy event (tables & displays only)
NOTE: The vendor registration is thru Eventbrite. You will need to register there for this event.
ALSO NOTE: This event is fully compliant with all state standards for event vendors. As such, you will want to make sure you have the following documents ready to apply: a copy of your sellers permit (if you’re retail,) your San Diego County Food Permit (if your a food vendor,) Without these, you wont be able to complete the application.
Need a sellers permit (its free to get,) go here: BOE Sellers Permit App
Need a San Diego County Food Permit, go here: SD Cty Temporary Food Permit App