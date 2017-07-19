Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Winter Ball On Line Registrations Is Open For Players And Managers

Winter Ball On Line Registrations Is Open For Players And Managers

By   /  July 19, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    

RBVLL Family and Friends,

Winter Ball is a great way to get ready for the Spring season not only for your players development but getting to know the players and families.

PLEASE NOTE: 

Remember in fall there are no boundaries! You can play with friends and family who don’t live in our boundaries. We encourage you to register on-line as birth certificates and proof of residency are not required.

ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED ON LINE YOUR ALL SET

Quick facts:

  • One game a week
  • One field practice a week
  • One Cage a week
  • Practices start tentatively August 28th
  • Games Start September 9th
  • Games end November 18th
  • Saturday games only

Potential Managers:

  • Manager’s applications will be subject to review and approval August 14th -18th. So get your applications in as soon as possible.

  • Rancho Buena Vista Little League
    rbvll.org   |   www.leaguelineup.com/rbvll 

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 37 mins ago on July 19, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: July 19, 2017 @ 11:55 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County MLB

Read More →