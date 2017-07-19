Winter Ball On Line Registrations Is Open For Players And Managers

RBVLL Family and Friends,

Winter Ball is a great way to get ready for the Spring season not only for your players development but getting to know the players and families.

PLEASE NOTE:

Remember in fall there are no boundaries! You can play with friends and family who don’t live in our boundaries. We encourage you to register on-line as birth certificates and proof of residency are not required.

ONCE YOU HAVE REGISTERED ON LINE YOUR ALL SET

Quick facts:

One game a week

One field practice a week

One Cage a week

Practices start tentatively August 28th

Games Start September 9th

Games end November 18th

Saturday games only

Potential Managers: