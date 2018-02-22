Winning Attitude Earns Tri-City Medical Center Lucky 13 Award

On November 13, 2013, Cappuccilli received a heart transplant. Two months later , she volunteered with Donate Life at the Tri-City Medical Center Carlsbad Marathon and Half Marathon. Watching the runners inspired her to begin thinking about training for a half marathon herself.

When she discovered the Tri-City Medical Center’s Lucky 13 program—a free marathon and half marathon training program for people overcoming health conditions–she knew that it was the program for her, especially since she had had her procedure on the 13th day of the 13th year and, according to her surgical team, hers was the 13th heart transplant they had performed that year.