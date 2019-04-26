Wings of Freedom Tour Coming to McClellan-Palomar, Ramona Airports

San Diego County residents can get a close-up look at an entire squadron of WWII bombers and fighter planes at McClellan-Palomar Airport in Carlsbad and Ramona Airport.

The Collings Foundation’s “Wings of Freedom Tour”—WWII bombers including a B-24 Liberator, B-17 Flying Fortress and B-25 Mitchell, and famous fighter planes including a P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk— will be flying in to McClellan-Palomar May 2 and staying through the May 5, then flying to Ramona airport to appear May 6 through May 8.

Walking tours to see the aircraft are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 years old and younger.

The tours at the two airports will be available from:

McClellan Palomar Airport: 2198 Palomar Airport Rd, Carlsbad

Thursday, May 2: 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, May 3-5: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ramona Airport: 2926 Montecito Rd, Ramona

Monday, May 6: Noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, May 8: 9 a.m. to noon.

The more adventurous can make reservations at www.cfdn.org or by calling (800) 568-8924 to take 30-minute flights on the bombers. People can reserve 30-minute flights in the B-17 Flying Fortress or B-24 Liberator for $450, and in the B-25 Mitchell for $400.

People can also reserve half-hour and full-hour actual flight training sessions in the P-51 Mustang and P-40 Warhawk. Dual-control flight training in the P-51 costs $2,400 for a half-hour and $3,400 for an hour. Dual-control training in the P-40 costs $2,200 for a half-hour and $3,200 for a full hour.

Parking is free at Ramona Airport. Parking is free for the first two hours at McClellan Palomar Airport, $1 for between two and four hours and $5 for eight hours.

The County of San Diego’s Department of Public Works (DPW) operates eight County airports, including McClellan-Palomar Airport and Ramona Airport. For more information about the airport, go to DPW’s airport webpage.