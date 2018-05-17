Wine and Cheese Reception – Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County

The Veterans’ Writing Group of San Diego County will host a Wine and Cheese Reception to announce the publication of our book,Listen UP! The Things I Learned in the Military. This event will be held:

May 26, 2018 at 3-5 PM – Veterans Association of North County, 1617 Mission Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92054

The stories in this book have been written by veterans and describe their experiences while serving our nation. We believe that those who read this collection will more fully appreciate the magnitude of the military experience. The pieces are sometimes heartbreaking, often heart rending and always inspiring. Copies for purchase are available on Amazon and Create Space, as well as at the launch.

Furthermore, we believe that stories like these will help bridge the widening gap between the military and civilians, who often have little or no interaction with veterans or service members.

Veterans’ Writing Group plans to provide free copies of the book to patients at the VA Hospital, San Diego; the Naval Regional Medical Center, San Diego; the Naval Medical Center, Camp Pendleton; and for distribution to travelers at the USO Airport Center at San Diego Lindbergh Field.

Gail Chatfield, Co-founder, Veterans’ Writing Group