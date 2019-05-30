JOIN US for our class – come outside with your whole family to enjoy and experience nature, hear the birds, hike around the 13-acre Gardens, marvel at the Ricardo Breceda sculptures – LIFE IS GOOD at the Gardens!

June 8, 2019 – 10 am to noon – Kids in the Garden class

“Windchimes ” Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is now in our tenth year of getting kids outdoors to discover their environment, enjoy nature, dig into gardening, learn about natural resources, and to share creative art and music.

This month at the Kids in the Garden class we will create unique windchimes using natural materials.

This month the class is open to all ages, preschool through adult! The Kids in the Garden class emphasizes hands-on discovery and fun for all!

Class fee is $5 per person – payable to Farmer Jones at the class – or make arrangements to pay ahead with Farmer Jones.

Pre-registration required at farmerjonesavbg@gmail.com or (760) 822-6824

Alta Vista Botanical Gardens is at 1270 Vale Terrace Drive

Visit altavistabotanicalgardens.org