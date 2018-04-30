Wildwood Restaurant Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held Last Week

TR & Carolyn Robertson — Wildwood Restaurant was welcomed to Vista last Thursday with an official ribbon cutting ceremony sponsored by the Vista Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant has been open for several months as the management team worked on the finishing touches for the final look for the restaurant and the menu. The result, according to General Manager and Sr. Vice President of Entertainment and Hospitality Danny DiCarlo, is “an amazing California Cuisine with Southern Creole influences while live music continues overlooking the park”.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was attended by Bret Schanzenbach, CEO of Vista Chamber of Commerce and members of the Chamber as well as the 2018 Miss Teen Pride of Vista Jessica Heatherly from Tri-City Christian High School, Miss Pride of Vista Madison Hughes, and Miss Teen Pride of Vista Princess Jasmine Suarez from Rancho Buena Vista High School. Wildwood served a number of appetizers they also have on their menu, including Lump Crab Balls, Boudin Balls, Buffalo wings and Sesame wings.

Photos by Carolyn Robertson

Wildwood is operated by Martin Anding (Proprietor), Danny DiCarlo, Robert Taylor (General Manager) and Executive Chef Andy Johnson. Johnson has extensive experience from working in a variety of restaurants in North County. The restaurant took over the former home of La Paloma Mexican Restaurant, a staple in Vista for 38 years. Wildwood currently serves lunches, ranging in price from $10-$16, and dinners, ranging from $14-$26. The restaurant also serves a Sunday brunch for $18.95 along with $5 champagne or mimosas.

The varied menu ranges from Jambalaya to BBQ Shrimp and Grits to Burgers and Ribs and more. Also offered are a variety of sandwiches and salads as well as a selection of desserts including mud pie and Carmel bread pudding. The drink menu includes a selection of draught beers, some from North County breweries and a sizable wine list.

Wildwood currently seats 250 patrons along with a 56 seat club dining room and an outdoor patio. Music and entertainment is central to the heart of Wildwood. The restaurant and club dining room offers live Jazz at the brunch of Sundays. Mondays are Open Mic Night as well as performances by the Wildwood House Band on Tuesdays and the 1st Fridays of each month. Wednesdays and Thursdays Karaoke is held in the club dining room and live music on the patio from 6:30-9:30 pm. A variety of other singers, musicians and groups perform throughout the week including acoustic guitarist and singer Clay Colton, the Micky Maga Jazz guitar trio, Urban Gypsys, and the Charles Burton Blue group. Music can always be heard nightly at Wildwood.

Wildwood Restaurant and Bar is located at 116 Civic Center Drive. More information about the weekly events and music program as well as the menu can be found at www.wildwoodbar.com or call 760-758-1513 for more information.