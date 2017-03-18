Wilderness Survival – Steve Scarano

Wilderness Survival hosted by Steve Scarano on Saturday, April 1st at 10:00 am to 12:00 PM.Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

If you or your child finds themselves lost in the wilderness, what skills will they fall back on? This program focuses on risk reduction and preventative measures, actions to take if lost, how survivors behave, basic lifesaving steps and lost person behavior and will help you develop habits common among persons who have been successful survivors. This program is not about food gathering, sophisticated shelter construction, navigation, fire building, or back country first-aid. Minimum age: 7 years old. Mandatory adult accompaniment: one adult per three children.

Only $5 per ticket! Space is limited for this event so early registration is encouraged. To register go to www.sikesadobe.org. Located at Sikes Adobe Historic Farmstead- 12655 Sunset Drive, Escondido, CA 92025/858-674-2275

San Dieguito River Park – Website: www.sikesadobe.org

Or leana@sdrp.org 858-674-2270