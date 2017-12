The Wildcats will await of who they will play in the CIF State Playoffs on Sunday.

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-For the first time since 1999 the top seed Wildcats of El Camino at 8-5 on the performance of running back Chris Brown’s 2 touchdown runs of 50 and 16 yards along with 19 carries for 138 yards defeated the Eastlake High School by a 20-10 score. The last time the Wildcats were in the CIF finals was in 2015 here at Southwestern when they lost to rival Oceanside.