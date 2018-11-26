Wild Wonders Wishes you Happy Holidays!

Greetings from Wild Wonders! As the days get shorter, nights get colder, and our Arctic Foxes get their lush white coats, we know that winter is fast approaching, and the season of giving is upon us. We have some special experiences to make your November and December memorable, and give you a break from the chaos that accompanies the season. Winter Wonders Bundle up and join us for a special night time tour! We rarely offer tours at night, so this is not to be missed. After catching up with our nocturnal animals, you can warm up with some hot chocolate.

December 8th,15th & 22nd

6:00pm-7:00pm

The price is $35 for adults and $15 for kids under 12 CLICK HERE to make your Reservation! Special Photo Op with our Arctic Foxes! With any Experience tour on December 2, 9, or 16, you can have a picture taken with one of our gorgeous Arctic foxes for $15. We'll have some holiday-themed decorations to make the photo op festive. If you'd like to take us up on this offer, mention it when you send us your reservation request form. Click HERE to for details about our Animal Experiences Gifts for your Animal Loving Friends and Family Have a few people on your list that are hard to shop for? Why not get them a custom paw print from one of their favorite animal ambassadors at Wild Wonders? We can make these in 3 different sizes, and you can choose from some awesome colors. Other merchandise that we've recently added include some awesome children's books (one features photos of many animals from Wild Wonders!) and beautiful etched wine glasses with a magnificent cheetah. And to pour into your wine glasses, we have Victor's Vintage Pinot Noir and Masika's Meritage wine with labels featuring gorgeous photos of them. Another unique gift idea is an Adoption of one of our ambassadors. We have quite a selection to choose from, and you'll be guaranteed to find one that tugs at your heart. For the teen in your family that loves animals and is thinking about becoming an animal professional, why not sign them up for our Zookeeper Mentor Program? Click the topic below to find out more details: Merchandise • Mentor Program • Adoptions We hear more and more that "experience" gifts are much more appreciated than many other packages under the tree. This year, why not treat the entire Family to a Family Zoo Camp?

Together, you’ll have an experience that you’ll talk about forever. Click HERE for more details and to request a reservation Winter Break is a great time for both Family Zoo Camp and Zookeeper Mentor Program !