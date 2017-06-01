Wild Wonders Raises Funds For Endangered Species

Bonsall, CA – May 2017 – On Endangered Species Day, May 19, Wild Wonders hosted a fundraiser at its 5+ acre facility in Bonsall. The primary beneficiary of the fundraiser was Arctictus Binturong Conservation (“ABConservation”), which is an organization dedicated to preserving the bearcat (officially known as the “binturong”) in Southeast Asia. This animal is listed as “vulnerable” on the IUCN Red List, and has suffered a 30% population decline in the past 30 years due to deforestation.

ABConservation will use the money raised in its multi-year “Bearcat Study Program” on the island of Palawan in the Philippines. Since very little is known about bearcats in the wild, the program is using radio collars and camera traps to observe bearcats in their native habitat. The goals of ABConservation are to raise awareness of the bearcat, and educate people so they can make choices that will not lead to further loss of the forests that the arboreal bearcat needs for survival. Educational material from ABConservation is used in Wild Wonders’ popular Zoo Camp programs which are held each summer.

ABConservation is one of many conservation organizations that Wild Wonders collaborates with. Others include Cheetah Outreach, Cheetah Conservation Fund, and Painted Dogs.

Over $1700 was raised at the event. The late afternoon gathering featured interactions with several of the animal ambassadors at Wild Wonders, Thai food, and a performance by the Khmer Lao Thai dance group.

Welcome to the world of Wild Wonders, Inc. where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 150 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about the wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro 760 630 9230 jackie@wildwonders.org