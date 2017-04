World Endangered Species Day..May 19th 2017 5:30 to 8:00 pm

Wild Wonders in Bonsall invites you to join us for a “thairiffic” event to celebrate World Endangered Species Day on May 19. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit Arctictis Binturong Conservation to protect this rare unique species.

This event includes Southeast Asian food, entertainment, and animal encounters.

For tickets, click the Events link on www.wildwonders.org.

Contact: carol.hankins@gmail.com – 650 619 5753