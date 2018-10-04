Wild Wonders Offers Night Tours In Late October

When most of us are sleeping, nocturnal animals are wide awake and ready to go. To get a rare glimpse of these critters when they’re active, Wild Wonders is hosting “Nights on the Wild Side” tours on the last two Saturday and Sunday nights in October. Among sights and sounds of our other nighttime animals, you’ll see for yourself why kinkajous are called the “acrobats of the amazon.”

Guests will get a one hour tour of the 5 acre facility, which will end with s’mores!

Prices are $30 for adults and $15 for children under 12.

About Wild Wonders: The refuge in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro at 760-630-9230

wildwonders@att.net

www.wildwonders.org