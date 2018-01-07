Wild Wonders Offers Free Tours To First Responders In January

Bonsall, CA… In appreciation for their work on the Lilac fire last month during the Lilac fire, the 120 animals at Wild Wonders wildlife refuge were in the direct path of the wind and flames. Due to heroic efforts by fire fighters and other first responders, none of our structures were lost. The fire scorched the north, east, and south sides of the property, but the buildings remained standing.

All animals had been evacuated earlier that afternoon, and all have been safely returned to their homes at the facility.

Now that the Wild Wonders refuge is ready to continue with their tours and education programs, they would like to offer free private tours during the month of January for all first responders. The tours are 45-60 minutes in length. Ambassadors that will be seen include cheetahs, servals, foxes, binturongs, kinkajous, porcupines, groundhogs, and many, many more.

To reserve your tour, please call Wild Wonders at 760 630 9230. Alternatively, a tour request can be submitted via the website: http://www.wildwonders.org/education/facility-tours/. Remember to mention that you are a first responder.

About Wild Wonders The facility in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for wildlife. Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro- 760 630 9230 jackie@wildwonders.org