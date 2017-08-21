Wild Wonders’ Introduces Family Zoo Camp In September

Bonsall, CA.. August 2017 … As summer vacation comes to a close, Wild Wonders’ annual Junior Keeper-For-A-Day Zoo Camps go back into hibernation until next June. This year, over 200 children between 6 and 13 fed an armadillo, made treats for foxes, learned about challenges animals face in the wild, and met and touched animals that they had never heard of before.

Wild Wonders has been offering summer Zoo Camps for 4 years, with attendance increasing each year. It’s so popular that there’s one camper that has attended for 4 consecutive years. Each session is limited to a maximum of 13 campers, and runs for 4 hours. All camps include a full tour of the facility so the kids can see the over 120 animal ambassadors on site.

Based on feedback received from envious parents when picking their children up, Wild Wonders is introducing a Family Zoo Camp adventure in September. Like the Junior Keeper-For-A-Day program, the adventure will be 4 hours, but will be exclusively for one family at a time. In this unique experience, Mom, Dad, and the kids will together perform various animal husbandry duties, learn about conservation efforts with endangered species, and get a full, private tour of the facility. Plus, there will be plenty of opportunities for photos of this shared experience that will be lifetime keepsakes, and that will be a special hit in your holiday newsletter.

For pricing and availability of Family Zoo Camp and other offerings, please visit the Wild Wonders web site at www.wildwonders.org.

About Wild Wonders: The facility in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact

Jackie Navarro – 760 630 9230 jackie@wildwonders.org