Wild Wonders Hosts Military Appreciation Month

Bonsall, CA..(November 2017) In honor of Veteran’s Day on November 11, Wild Wonders is offering discounted rates for private tours of their wild animal sanctuary housing over 120 animal ambassadors. A staff member will escort guests throughout the 10 acre site, where they will get acquainted with animals from all over the world. Among the many animals, guests will meet cheetahs and servals from Africa, kinkajous and parrots from the rain forest, bearcats (the animal holding the flag in the photo) and pythons from Asia, wallabies, blue-tongued skinks, and kookaburras from Australia, and porcupines, arctic foxes and alligators from here in North America.

Private tours usually start at $130, but for active duty and retired military personnel throughout the month of November, Wild Wonders is offering a tour for a family of four for $99. The one hour, personalized tour has consistently received five star ratings, and guests will be treated to several close interactions with the ambassadors. The staff adjusts each presentation to the age of the audience, which guarantees that the entire group will have a memorable and informative experience.

More information about the tour and a reservation form can be found on the Wild Wonders website: http://www.wildwonders.org/military-appreciation-month/.

About Wild Wonders: The facility in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro – 760 630 9230 jackie@wildwonders.org