Wild Wonders Hosts Fundraiser for Cheetah Conservation

Saturday afternoon, more than 30 people gathered at Wild Wonders for a great time and a great cause. Over the course of two hours, attendees exercised their artistic skills by painting a portrait of a cheetah, guided by the team from Wine and Canvas San Diego. A portion of the proceeds from this event went to Cheetah Outreach in South Africa, a partner with Wild Wonders in the area of cheetah conservation.

For over 20 years, Cheetah Outreach has worked to promote the survival of cheetahs through education and conservation initiatives. One of their most successful programs helps reduce livestock loss to cheetah by giving farmers specially trained Anatolian Shepherd dogs which guard the sheep and goats. This program has reduced livestock loss by 95% and saved the lives of countless cheetahs that would have been hunted by farmers for killing their animals.

Making his first public appearance was Hasani, Wild Wonders’ newest cheetah. Hasani is 8 months old and is still working on his leash training skills. He came to Wild Wonders two months ago from another educational facility where he had been raised specifically to be an animal ambassador.

Once finished with his training, he will raise funds for biologists on the front lines in the battle to save cheetahs from extinction. He will also be making appearances very soon at Wild Wonders’ “Cheetah Chats”.

About Wild Wonders: The refuge in Bonsall, California, is where kids and adults can “tame” their curiosity for “wildlife.” Through live interactive programs and tours at our site or yours, our wildlife educators and our 120 animal-ambassadors will take you on a dynamic adventure you will not forget. Our goal is to excite the public and foster a desire to preserve and learn about wildlife and the important role they play in the planet we share.

About Wine and Canvas San Diego: Wine and Canvas San Diego is a mobile art entertainment company offering public and private painting events at local venues, corporate settings and private homes. For further inquiries contact Jackie Navarro