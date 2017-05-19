Wild West Fest At Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park

Wild West Fest on Saturday, May 20th, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park

The City of Carlsbad’s annual Wild West Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 20 , at Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park, located at 6200 Flying L.C. Lane.

At a Glance

Wild West Fest is a free event and includes:

A petting corral and western themed activities and crafts

Salsa contest, judged by Chili’s Encinitas, featuring prizes for best overall, people’s choice, best presentation, funniest presentation, best fruit salsa, hottest salsa and most original

Activity cards for $6 for pony and mechanical bull rides for kids

A root beer tasting for $3 where participants can enjoy five different root beers and receive a root beer float

Free parking at Carrillo Elementary School

More Information

“Wild West Fest is a step back in time since Leo Carrillo Ranch Historic Park was once an actual working ranch,” says Rachael Shay, recreation supervisor. “The Wild West is something beach communities like Carlsbad don’t often get to experience. It’s a fun change of pace that also looks back at the city’s heritage.”

The park was once a working rancho owned by actor, philanthropist, poet and preservationist Leo Carrillo.

The park was established in the late 1930s and is listed in the National Register of Historic Places in addition to being a registered California Historical Landmark.

Regular walking tours at the park will not be available due to event festivities on May 20 , but the Hacienda will remain open for tours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rachael Shay, 760-602-7519 or rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov