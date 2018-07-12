When Pigs Fly BBQ Awarded Golden Fork 2018 Winners At Taste of Vista Most Popular Eatery

TR Robertson — Vista, CA …What started out as an idea, that made Dale and Tammy Ginos a little nervous to begin, has continued to become a multi-award winning eatery in Downtown Historic Vista. For the second year in a row, When Pigs Fly BBQ has been awarded the Golden Fork Award from those who attended the popular Taste of Vista event held in the downtown area of Vista. The award is based from patrons of the event dropping coins into buckets as they vote for their most popular food vendor taking part in the event. Over 800 people were in attendance and for the 2nd year, When Pigs Fly was voted most popular. Debbie Medrano, from Events by Five Star – who coordinated the Taste of Vista, was on hand to present the second Golden Fork to Dale and Tammy. Debbie indicated the Taste of Vista event had about 300 more people attend that the year before.

Photos by TR Robertson

For The Taste of Vista event, When Pigs Fly served up some samples of their famous brisket, some pulled pork and their famous smoked peach cobbler. As Dale and Tammy were being interviewed, they talked about how much fun The Taste of Vista is as it gives them a chance to talk with lots of people in a casual atmosphere as patrons roamed the streets of Vista. Dale and Tammy’s downtown BBQ has been opened at this location for about 6 months, their one year anniversary will be in January 2019. Dale said he feels good about his decision to move to the downtown Vista location and the business crowd is growing each month. Tammy said she was very reluctant about the move for the first couple of weeks as opening a sit down restaurant is a scary proposition. For the downtown location, their son Brandon is the manager.

One experience Dale had, after opening a downtown Vista location, was taking part in the Strawberry Festival for the first time. He said When Pigs Fly normally does not open on Sunday, but they were talked into opening on Sunday for the Strawberry Festival. He was amazed that the lines went out his door from 10 am on and stayed that way until they finally closed at 6 pm. Tammy said about the only thing they had left at the end of the day was some of their BBQ beans and some mac & cheese, they had run out of everything else. She had to shopping to a variety of places early the next day just to have food to open on Monday. Needless to say, they indicated they would definitely be open for the Strawberry Festival again next year and now know what to expect at one of Vista’s biggest events. Tammy and Dale said they had never been so proud of their staff for handling the large crowds they had for the festival.

I asked Dale if they would continue their competitions in the BBQ sauce and meat comp that is available at different BBQ events. He said that for the time being their competition days are over as they have to concentrate on growing the downtown business and keeping When Pigs Fly as one of Downtown Vista’s most popular eateries.