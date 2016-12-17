Wheelchair Donation By NCSD Veterans Stand Down

A veteran group will present a $19,000 electric wheelchair to a veteran in need today at 4 p.m. after the family of a San Diego native who passed away wanted to ensure it represented their loved one’s giving spirit.

The family contacted the veteran group because there is a large effort to collect donations for the first-ever North County San Diego Veterans Stand Down for homeless veterans to be held at Green Oak Ranch in Vista on January 27-29, 2017. The Stand Down is in extreme need of volunteers, especially veterans and military service members.

WHAT IS A STAND DOWN?

Stand Down is a military term designating that a combat unit has temporarily moved out of the field and back to base camp for rest and rehabilitation. Homeless veterans are, in some ways, comparable to soldiers in a war zone – living exposed in the field, surviving by their wits with limited rations, and enduring extreme conditions. Today, Stand Down refers to a time when our homeless veterans can remove themselves from the combat of the streets… learn more

Matt Foster, Post Commander VFW Post 1513

(760) 208-7246

mjfoster58@gmail.com

Steven Williams, PR Director, NCSD Veterans Stand Down

(619) 922-0330

photoman75@gmail.com