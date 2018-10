Silents in the Library Oct. 18, Oceanside Public Library On the third Thursday of every month at 6 p.m., come to the the Civic Center Library for this free silent film series. Next Thursday in the Foundation Room, enjoy a screening of “Der Golem,” directed by and starring Paul Wegener. This 1920 classic example of German Expressionism is included in Steven Jay Schneider’s book “101 Horror Movies You Must See Before You Die.” Open to all ages.