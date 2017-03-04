What’s Up in Oceanside ?

|
Four Seasons Art Walk
Oceanside Four Seasons Art Walk is a quarterly event celebrating local artists, musicians, and community spaces. Visit www.oceansideartwalk.org for more information.
WSA Western Surfing Championship Tour
Saturday & Sunday
March 4 & 5
6:30am – 5:30pm
Oceanside Harbor
This is a surfing competition to qualify competitors to the West Coast Championships, U.S. Championships, Prime Event & any World Team Event. Sponsored by Western Surfing Association. Viewing the competition is free and open to the public, all ages will enjoy.
2nd Annual Bad As*
Women’s Art Expo
The Muramid Mural Museum
Opening reception March 4th at 7pm
Expo open March 7 – onward
The Muramid Mural Museum is hosting the 2nd annual Bad As* Women’s Art Expo, featuring works by or about women from visual artists, musicians, poets, spoken word artists, dancers, and more as part of the celebration of International Women’s Day/Month (March 7 – onward). The opening reception for this event is March 4th starting at 7pm, and will include live music from Kelly Halloran. Other events will follow throughout the month. Call (760) 231-1010 for more information.
Oceanside Museum of Art
A Taste of Art: Georgia O’Keefe
March 9th, 6-8pm
Channel O’Keefe’s focus on nature and beauty during a brief presentation by Robin Douglas that begins with appetizers and beverages.Then create your own serene painting during a hands-on workshop based on the practices of the mother of American Modernism. All supplies provided. Price: $35-$45.
Lecture: Photographing Artwork
March 16th, 6-7:30pm
Larry Vogel will demonstrate techniques for taking accurate photographs of artwork to present in digital galleries or submit for juried shows using cell phone, point-and-shoot, and professional DSLR cameras. Free for members, $15 for guests.
Live in Studio 219:
Soul Blues Duo Missy & Heine Anderson
with Special Guest Nathan James
Studio 219 at The Brooks Theater
Sat. March 11th – 7:30 pm
Adults: $20 per person
Multiple award nominee and blues powerhouse Missy Andersen is joined by husband Heine Andersen for an intimate “No Distractions” evening of Soul, Blues and Gospel. Described by PBS Australia as “One of the truly great voices of our time” and “The real deal” by the Washington Blues Society, Missy’s expressive and earthy vocals blend with Heine’s phenomenal guitar work. Guitarist Nathan James opens the show. (Doors open at 6:30pmfor Happy Hour)
Sunday March 12, 12-5pm
Get Inspired! Visit Oceanside will showcase open houses for five gorgeous wedding venues, each set up for an event and featuring incredible local wedding vendors, for couples to meet & get to know. Venues on the tour include: Paradise Falls Wedding Estate, Historic Heritage Park, El Camino Country Club and Wedding Show, Oceanside Marina Suites, and SpringHill Suites by Marriott Downtown Oceanside.
Saturday March 18, 11am
Civic Center Library
Get crafty and creative making your own artistic box! Free and for kids of all ages and their caregivers. Supplies will be provided.
