What’s Up in Oceanside ?

2nd Annual Bad As* Women's Art Expo
The Muramid Mural Museum
Opening reception March 4th at 7pm
Expo open March 7 – onward

The Muramid Mural Museum is hosting the 2nd annual Bad As* Women's Art Expo, featuring works by or about women from visual artists, musicians, poets, spoken word artists, dancers, and more as part of the celebration of International Women's Day/Month. The opening reception for this event is March 4th starting at 7pm, and will include live music from Kelly Halloran. Other events will follow throughout the month. Call (760) 231-1010 for more information.